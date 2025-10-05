Sea

Andrew Atkinson Born and based in the windswept Northeast of the UK, I trained as a photographer back when cameras still needed film (Newcastle College of Art and Design, if you’re asking). He loves the sea — from a safe, dry distance — and has never quite made it in the water purposely. When not behind a lens, he’s elbow-deep in clay, hand-building pottery with great enthusiasm and only occasional structural disasters. andrewatkinson.co.uk





For years, John Ash and Paul Gotts would ask me, “When are you going to publish a book?”

And for just as many years, I’d shrug it off with a casual, “Maybe one day.” The truth? I was battling imposter syndrome. Like many photographers, I often see my work through a harsher lens than others do. Nothing ever felt quite good enough. But over time, I’ve come to understand that this relentless self-critique isn’t entirely a flaw—it’s part of what drives growth.

Last year, I helped John and Paul bring their book Home to life. (John and Paul have collaborated on other books: New Beginnings, 2021, and LITTORAL, 2023) I managed the printing for the handmade editions and curated the accompanying prints. Somewhere along the way, the question shifted:

“When are you doing yours?”

In a moment of quiet courage, or maybe just a lapse in hesitation, I said yes. The deal was simple: I’d provide a body of work, and they would handle the editing. I pulled together a large collection of black-and-white images, my true passion and the medium I’m most known for.

So, what changed my mind?

In short: a desire to give back. In 2021, my mum was diagnosed with dementia. Looking back, we missed the early signs; she’d likely been living with it for longer than we knew. Eventually, we moved closer to support her until she could no longer live independently. Around that time, I began selling prints to raise money for Dementia UK and managed to raise over £500. When the idea of a book came up, it felt like the perfect way to do more.

My photography isn’t meticulously planned. I tend to head out, explore, and see what I find. I didn’t set out to create a book, but Sea emerged naturally. Most of my work is coastal and monochrome, and the sea has always drawn me in. I think it’s the simplicity. The coast allows me to forget the noise of everyday life. I focus on light, shapes, and patterns, all while listening to the soothing rhythm of the waves.

I was fortunate to have John and Paul guide the initial editing and sequencing. Their experience was invaluable, especially since sequencing was new territory for me. In the end, only a few changes were made, mainly to smooth the transition from natural seascapes to images featuring manmade structures.

One of my favourite images in the book is of Roker Pier. Not because it’s technically my best, or because it’s sold well, but because of the memory it holds. After Mum’s diagnosis, when she could still walk, I took her to places she’d never been.

One of my favourite images in the book is of Roker Pier. Not because it’s technically my best, or because it’s sold well, but because of the memory it holds. After Mum’s diagnosis, when she could still walk, I took her to places she’d never been.

One day, we walked to the end of Roker Pier, something she’d never done, despite living in Sunderland most of her life.

Photographs that evoke memories are special. Whether they’re from years ago or just last week, they remind us of moments we might otherwise forget. Like the image I took at St Andrews beach. It was a calm morning, barely anyone around, just a few dog walkers. For a few minutes, I felt completely at peace, as if the world had paused.

My biggest hurdle was myself: was I good enough? Would anyone even want this book?

The support from John and Paul made all the difference. One day, a surprise package arrived: the first draft of Sea. It stopped me in my tracks. My work beautifully edited, thoughtfully sequenced. For the first time, I felt proud.

The foreword, written by my friend and incredibly talented photographer Andrew Gray, was the perfect finishing touch.

Then came the hardest part: promotion. I’m not a marketer. I don’t have a massive social media following. I had no roadmap. So, I just started sharing daily posts, relying on word of mouth, and asking friends and family to help spread the word. I got featured on internal company channels, and slowly, opportunities followed. Euan from Biblioscape invited me on his podcast. Andrew Banner created a vlog about the book.

The support from the photography community has been overwhelming. People like Mark Littlejohn, Doug Chinnery, and so many others helped amplify the project. I’m endlessly grateful. I wish I could name everyone.

The book is now available in four purchasing options:

Standard edition at £25.00

Signed standard edition at £35.00

Signed standard edition + 1 print at £60.00

Signed standard edition + all 4 prints at £120.00

Postage and packing is £5.00 (UK), £10.00 (EU) and £20.00 (USA/Canada)

As a very special bonus, anyone buying a book and at least one A4 print will be entered into a draw. The winner of the draw will be able to choose their favourite print from the entire book and have Andrew print it out onto A3 paper together with his signature. The chosen image will never be printed again at this size, so it will, in effect, be an edition of 1.