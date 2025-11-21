Aletsch

Martin Küenzi Nature lover, environmentalist and amateur photographer from Switzerland. martinkueenzi.ch





The Aletsch Forest is one of the most beautiful nature reserves in Switzerland. The flora and fauna in this area are simply fascinating, and there are exciting things to observe in every season.

The proximity to the great Aletsch Glacier results in an almost inexhaustible variety of views: From large landscapes to intimate details and wildlife.

I have been visiting this area in spring for several years now and help an ornithological station count the black grouse.

And of course for photography....