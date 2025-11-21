Color of Nature

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav I have been a Nature Photographer for the past 3 years, beginning as an wedding photographer while pursuing my Diploma in Photography. As my true passion lies in taking photos of Nature, Wildlife and People, I transitioned into Nature photography once I had completed my degree. I have spent most of the 2 years shooting weddings. sanjeevstudios.com





I have focused on landscapes for most of my photographic life, and I have learned one thing above any other: good light makes for good images. If the lighting conditions complement and strengthen your subject, an incredible photograph is just waiting to be taken.

There is a reason why sunsets and sunrises have such a wonderful reputation in landscape photography. If the atmospheric conditions are right, you can see every color from bright pink to dark purple, and the low angle of the sun opens up opportunities that do not exist at other times of day.