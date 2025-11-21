What Lies Beyond

Tony Gaskins An interest in photography became a passion when I discovered landscape photography as a genre. Being able to connect with the physical world be it urban, rural, coastal, woodland or wilderness and have time to appreciate the varieties of light, weather and seasons and how they influence our environment keeps me engaged as photographer.



I view landscape photography as a privilege. It has allowed me to witness sunrises, sunsets, storms and many different events that will never be repeated and capture them. Viewing landscape photographs is a privilege, and I hope someone viewing my images takes enjoyment from them. flickr.com





Being born and raised on the East Coast, just a stone's throw from the beach, as a child, I often gazed towards the horizon, wondering what lies beyond. Childhood curiosity has been replaced by existential questions and the need to explore emotional upheaval, and once again, I have turned to my old friend, the sea, for answers, or at least a mechanism to examine my inner thoughts.

These images are the beginnings of a planned wider body of work that explores perception, memory and the subtle thresholds that define our experience of reality. I intentionally blur the boundaries between land, sea and sky to evoke the liminal space between what is seen and what is felt.

These images capture fleeting moments at the edge of the day – when light dissolves and certainty softens, mirroring the emotional ambiguity often encountered in personal transitions.

I aim to abstract the familiar through ICM (intentional camera movement) and slow shutter speed to displace the viewer from a purely visual reading of the landscape and invite them into a more intuitive, introspective engagement. This is not documentation of place, but a meditation on the unknown – on what lies beyond and the thresholds we cross without realising.

This series draws on my personal experience of grief, displacement, introspection and the quiet moments where uncertainty is not feared but accepted as part of the human condition.