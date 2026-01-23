Alberta’s Gold Beneath the Sky

Goran Prvulovic I am an Engineer and part-time amateur photographer. I practice photography as a hobby and in my free time. I consider myself a generalist photographer. I mostly take photos of where I live and the surrounding area (Calgary, Alberta). Occasionally, I take photos during my vacation travel. I always carry my camera and am ready to take any photographic opportunity as life and nature present themselves. I try to get creative and/or document unique views equally through my camera. grnphotography.com





More than just mere farmland, Alberta’s yellow canola fields transform into a sight right out of a 20th-century impressionist painting. To the ordinary eye, the rolling hills of rural Alberta are an everyday sight. But sometimes, when the light and weather are just right, the canola fields become a veritable Von Gogh of colour and texture. The clouds overhead, casting ever-changing shadows like a celestial painter casting brushstrokes upon a canvas of yellow and green.

Moments like these are harder to find than you think. When you’re in the right place at the right time, when the sunlight’s just perfect, fields of ordinary canola and wheat become truly magical. Other times, a field is just a field, and the magic just isn’t there. You can drive hours and not find a perfect shot. But more often than not, right when you’ve given up and are heading home, the perfect shot seems to find you.





