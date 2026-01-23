Mountains of Ice

Kate Snow Kate Snow is a multi-award winning and internationally published photographer. She has years of experience behind the lens and her work has been displayed in multiple international exhibitions. Her photos capture the beauty of nature taken across her travels to the remote corners of the globe, from the massive sand dunes of Namibia to the glacial ice of the Arctic. Known for her ability to tell a story through images, Kate seeks to inspire conservation and a deeper appreciation for biodiversity through her art. kandpphotography.com.au





“Mountains of Ice” is a monochrome photographic series that explores the beauty of the world’s frozen mountainscapes. Through black and white imagery, the absence of colour is intentional: highlighting the form, contrast, and texture of ice and snow, and inviting viewers to contemplate not only the aesthetics of these remote landscapes but their vulnerability.

Shot in extreme environments, the series emphasises the majesty of places at the edges of the planet and that have been shaped over millennia. While beautiful to behold, the images also reflect the stark reality of our changing climate. By stripping away colour, the work underscores both the endurance and fragility of these landscapes, providing a quiet call for viewers to attain a renewed appreciation and desire to preserve these frozen landscapes.