They called it the Tree of Life

Peter Delaney In 2001, I made a decision to quit a career in finance to pursue my dream of travelling Africa in 4x4 Land cruiser. I have spent months in the African Wilderness looking for that unique photograph to showcase the rich variety of Wildlife and the beautiful Landscape that Africa has to offer. peterdelaneyphotography.com





A giver of shade, of arrows, of spirit

Long before roads and maps, the San people knew the quiver tree - choje - as both companion and resource. Its hollow branches carried arrows, its bark held moisture, its shade gave respite.

Found in the Northern Cape and Namibia’s Giant’s Playground, these sculptural forms endure heat, wind, and drought. San folklore tells of giants who once tossed the rocks among which many of these trees still rise.

My black and white portraits look beyond the tree as subject, toward what it has symbolised for centuries: survival, memory, and spirit. Each trunk, each rosette, each shadow is part of a dialogue between land, myth, and time.