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Inside this issue
Any Questions, with special guest Joe Rainbow
Episode Twenty Seven
Joe Rainbow
Joe is a Secondary School Art teacher living and working in Cornwall, his home county. He uses both film and digital cameras to capture the less obvious aspects of his local environment. Recently he has been interested in presenting work as hand made books, and offers landscape photography workshops to individuals and small groups. The rich variety of local coastal areas and their unusual geology have provided him with the most inspiration for his work.
Mark Littlejohn
Mark Littlejohn is an outdoor photographer who lives on the edge of a beach in the desolate wastelands of the Highlands of Scotland. He takes photographs of anything unlucky enough to pass in front of his camera.
Tim Parkin
Tim Parkin is a British landscape photographer, writer, and editor best known as the co-founder of On Landscape magazine, where he explores the art and practice of photographing the natural world. His work is thoughtful and carefully crafted, often focusing on subtle details and quiet moments in the landscape rather than dramatic vistas. Alongside his photography and writing, he co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, serves as a judge for other international competitions. Through all these projects, Parkin has become a respected and influential voice in contemporary landscape photography.
The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Mark Littlejohn (or Joe Cornish) and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.
In this conversation, Tim Parkin and Mark Littlejohn talk to photographer Joe Rainbow about his local landscape photography, artistic influences, and the mindful approach to capturing intimate scenes. Discover how his background in art and teaching informs his unique perspective on photography and the importance of limits and technical mastery.
Joe recommended a few books during the chat and also sent me a list by email afterwards. He included photographers and non-photographic artists and here's a list with ISBNs and links.
Photographers
Josef Koudelka, Gypsies
- ISBN: 978-0500544020
- Photographer: Josef Koudelka (Magnum Photos)
Josef Sudek, Mionší Forest
- ISBN: 978-8072153442
- Photographer: Josef Sudek Studio