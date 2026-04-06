Walking with Tolkien

A cultural and environmental photographer with conservation in mind all the time. Re ignited with passion since moving back to film and shooting large format.

In earlier pieces, Lewis explores the landscapes behind Tolkien’s writing. Lewis has looked at the Shire in The Lord of the Rings, a walk in the Shadow of Middle Earth and at Tolkien’s journey through Switzerland.

In his latest article, he turns to Tolkien’s 1911 trek through the Swiss mountains, tracing how that experience helped shape the landscapes of Middle-earth.



After bedding down for the night in an Airbnb, I awoke to deep shadows and towering cliffs. Like many tortured artists, money needs to stretch — especially when shooting on large-format film. After an evening meal of cheese sandwiches, crisps, and satsumas with bottled water, I was looking forward to something a little more appealing: porridge oats with jam.