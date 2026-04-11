The Royal Photographic Society Landscape Group

Howard Klein Having loved hills for many years, I am naturally drawn to landscape photography. I really do feel at home in North-West Scotland, but am often on the more local Sussex coast.



I joined the RPS after retirement, then gained my Licentiate during Covid. It seemed natural to take on this Landscape Group exhibition having worked in the trade-show industry (albeit different); although the exhibition would not be possible without the help of some of the RPS members who volunteered. howardklein.co.uk





This is the 7th outdoor location for the 2025/26 event, with tens of thousands having already seen these 80 beautifully printed images at Southwark Cathedral, Bristol Library, Rushcliffe/Nottingham (by Trent Bridge), Chester Cathedral and Keswick (with National Trust).

Subjects range from London to Antarctica, land & sea, rural & urban, from big scenes to intimate abstracts, and include plenty of Scottish images for local interest.



I have been thrilled at the number of people seeing the exhibition, including those who would not otherwise go into a traditional venue. Here we are able to show the beauty of printed photographs as an art form across the country, with double the number of locations than we had in 2022/23. ~Howard Klein

The exhibition opens 2 - 17 May 2026: WASPS, Inverness. The final summer location will be announced in due course.

For more details about the exhibition and see a gallery of the images go to https://rps.org/Landscape-EXPO25/.

Hebridean Beach - Richard Ellis ARPS



This image was made during a trip to explore a remote stretch of Atlantic coastline in the Outer Hebrides. Drawn to the contrast between turquoise water and dark, rugged rock, I waited for the tide to push steadily across the sand until it swirled around the rocks. Using a low viewpoint places the jagged foreground rocks firmly against the sweep of the bay, and contrasts with the distant hills fading softly beneath a brooding sky. The long exposure has smoothed the restless surf into mist-like ribbons around the stone and has produced an image that, for me, encompasses all the elements of the Hebridean landscape.

View from Heaval, Barra - Guy Robertson



At 1,257 feet, Heaval offers an amazing 360 degree panoramic view Barra itself, the sea and smaller islands surrounding it. This image was taken facing due South and shows the chain of uninhabited islands in that direction, known as the “Bishop’s Isles”, including Vatersay, Muldoanich, Sandray, Lingay, Pabbay, Mingulay and Barra Head. It was a day with many different weather conditions and the photo was taken whilst an ominous dark rain cloud was threatening. The image is pretty much straight out of the camera without much post processing; the ominous weather provided all the photographic drama required.

Fairy Pools and the Milky Way - Dave Lynch



Getting a good night landscape requires a combination of planning, patience and luck! I’d seen the possibility of an image of the Milky Way above the Fairy Pools on Skye and knew that the best time would be in spring so I just had to hope for a break in the clouds. Fortunately “the planets aligned” so I made my way across to Skye and managed to get this shot at 03.30 in the morning.