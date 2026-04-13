End frame: Invasion of the Ermine Moths #1 by Theo Bosboom

Originally from Spain, Alberto is a nature photographer and writer based in San Francisco. He has lived in California for most of his life and spends much of his free time exploring the varied landscapes of the American West. In his photography as well as writing, Alberto aims to communicate, as authentically and honestly as possible, the innermost experiences, emotions, and ideas he encounters.

Do you have a favourite image that you would like to write an end frame on? We are always keen to get submissions, so please get in touch to discuss your idea. You can read all the previous end frame articles to get some ideas!

There are some things you have to see to believe. Like how millions of hairy little caterpillars (of the Yponomeuta Rorrella variety) might join forces and salivate hard enough to cover the landscape in a protective layer of fluffy silk, how the white web made by these creatures might cover the ground and even wrap a multi-trunked willow tree whole, how caterpillar-filled tendrils may dangle from branches like living stalactites. And yet Theo makes the fantastical, the utterly alien and unbelievable, accessible. He makes you believe, even if you still don’t understand.