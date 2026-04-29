Death and Decay

Annika Öhman Annika is a hobby photographer from northern Sweden. She likes the outdoors in any weather. Even if having "fika " in the sun is great, she thinks that even on a grey and rainy day there might be great photo opportunities. If you just get dressed and go out there! instagram.com





Although it is fantastic to go to beautiful locations and take images of grand landscapes, I have a special place in my heart for the smaller scenes close to home. Places where I can just walk out the door with my camera and have fun, trying to make some sort of order and images out of "nothing".

Autumn is coming, and all the photos were taken on a walk along the Skellefteå river on the first morning with frost on the ground. I am trying to build a portfolio with the theme "Impermanence", consisting mainly of images of leaves and grasses in decay. This is a theme I can continue working on, and have a lot of fun in the meantime. I have edited them in bnw, to emphasize the vaninshing colors that come with late autumn in northern Sweden.