Hanneke Van Camp is a Belgian nature photographer whose life and work are shaped by her connection with the natural world. With a background in biology and science communication, she approaches photography with curiosity, respect, and a sense of place. Drawn especially to northern landscapes, Hanneke spends extensive time outdoors, observing light, weather, and seasonal rhythms. Through her images, she aims to convey not only the beauty of nature, but also its fragility and resilience. Her work invites viewers to slow down, connect with the landscape, and develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world we are part of - and responsible for protecting.

Hanneke Van Camp’s photography is shaped by both scientific curiosity and a deep emotional connection with the natural world. Trained as a biologist and science communicator, she brings an attentive, ecological awareness to quiet, atmospheric landscapes.

Much of her recent work has been made in Sápmi, the Sámi homeland across northern Norway, Sweden and Finland. Her book, SÁPMI - Living Landscapes, explores this Arctic region through blue winter light, golden midnight sun, reindeer, forests, fells and open spaces.

In this interview, Hanneke talks about creativity, conservation, the making of her book, Sápmi’s eight seasons, printing, and photography as a way of slowing down and reconnecting with nature.

Could you tell us about your early life and creative influences, what first drew you toward art and photography, and how those childhood interests still echo in your work today?

I grew up with a twin sister, and my parents found it important that we each developed our own interests or hobbies. She went into music, and I started at art school at a young age. There, I explored many different art forms; drawing, painting, sculpture and even paper-making. That early exposure to creativity taught me something that still stays with me today: you can simply begin. It doesn’t have to be perfect. You just follow what feels right and let it develop over time.

Alongside that, I gradually developed a strong connection to nature. I grew up watching nature documentaries with my dad, and both my parents were involved in local nature initiatives. My dad is a passionate birdwatcher, and as children, we used to tease him for constantly stopping during walks. In hindsight, those moments of slowing down and observing probably shaped me more than I realised at the time.

My dad is a passionate birdwatcher, and as children, we used to tease him for constantly stopping during walks. In hindsight, those moments of slowing down and observing probably shaped me more than I realised at the time.

After high school, I chose to study biology, initially with the idea of becoming a science journalist. Over time, photography became a way to bring those two worlds together, a way to translate that curiosity for nature into something visual and intuitive. And of course, I just really wanted to capture and convey what I was so enthusiastic about myself; all these outdoor experiences and the wonderment I felt. Both just as a way to share feelings, stories and memories - and as a creative pursuit; photographs inspired by, and co-created with nature.

Looking back, I think a lot of what I do now is rooted in those early experiences: the freedom to create without pressure (although not always easy to remember that), and the inspiration I draw from the natural world, especially when allowing myself to slow down - a habit I’ve come to treasure. Whether you look out over the grandest of landscapes or zoom in on the tiny details of the vegetation at your feet, there’s plenty to be amazed about.