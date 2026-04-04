The majority of my photography is undertaken within the Peak District National Park. I am fortunate to reside just outside the national park, surrounded by lush green countryside and woodlands. The proximity of the Peak District National Park to my home enables me to capture the iconic hills, peaks, and tors that define the region. As a registered blind landscape photographer and a veteran of eight years of military service, I have sustained injuries that have rendered me legally blind.

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Joseph Heathcott is a writer, photographer, and educator based in New York, where he teaches at The New School and directs the Laboratory for Urban Spatial and Landscape Research. His work has been shown in many exhibits and juried art shows, most recently at the Museum of the City of New York, Museo Banco de México, Chicago Center for Photojournalism, and the Center for Landscape Studies at the University of Virginia. His photographs have been featured in publications such as Lens Culture, Platform, Urban Omnibus, Camera Obscura, and Bosporus Art Quarterly.

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I began with a clarinet, not a camera, studying orchestral music at the University of Southern California. Then photography grabbed me by the eyeballs and wouldn’t let go. I came of age when the photojournalists’ credo was “f/8 and be there.” To be there was to bear witness. I apprenticed in the crucible of magazine assignments when print still ruled the media. Shooting mostly for TIME—and affiliated with the Sygma Photo Agency—I covered breaking stories and people in the news worldwide. I shot commercial jobs, too.

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Lane Shipsey works as a photographer, artist, editor and writer. Hard Shoulder, Motorway City is her second solo exhibition of art photography. She has also contributed art and photography to many group shows which took place in Ireland, the UK and elsewhere. When possible, Lane also works as an independent filmmaker

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