Lightroom Insights

Tim Parkin is a British landscape photographer, writer, and editor best known as the co-founder of On Landscape magazine, where he explores the art and practice of photographing the natural world. His work is thoughtful and carefully crafted, often focusing on subtle details and quiet moments in the landscape rather than dramatic vistas. Alongside his photography and writing, he co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, serves as a judge for other international competitions. Through all these projects, Parkin has become a respected and influential voice in contemporary landscape photography.

In previous instalments, Joe Cornish and Tim Parkin edited each other's raw files in Lightroom as a way of looking at real world techniques and strategies (You can view these recordings here). This time, we're looking at a couple of images submitted by Ross Davidson. They're both taken from near the summit of Ben Nevis and feature a few editing challenges.

You may have seen Ross Davidson's work before as he won the mountain category of the Natural Landscape Awards last year. You can see more of his work at his website, RossDavidsonPhoto.co.uk.

We've tried to keep each edit to under 30 minutes so the whole video is approximately one hour long (in this case, it's 50 minutes).

Comments or Feedback

If you have any comments on how you'd like to see this series develop, what sorts of images you'd like to see processed or what aspects of Lightroom you'd like us to cover, please let us know.