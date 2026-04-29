End frame: Point Five Gully by Jean-Marc Boivin

Alex Roddie is a professional editor, writer, and occasionally photographer active in UK outdoors print media. He’s editor of the magazines Sidetracked and Like the Wind, and regularly writes for The Great Outdoors. He’s passionate about analogue photography although rarely dares take his vintage film cameras out for a spin in winter conditions. Alex is based in Scotland with his wife Hannah.

Do you have a favourite image that you would like to write an end frame on? We are always keen to get submissions, so please get in touch to discuss your idea. You can read all the previous end frame articles to get some ideas!

Alex Roddie showcases a classic Scottish winter climbing image that inspired him as a young man, and continues to inspire climbers to this day – the ultimate climbing bum shot?

My relationship with photography has always been closely connected with adventure – and, as a kind of linking piece between the two, adventure books. When I was in my early 20s and just starting to get obsessed with Scotland’s mountains, my bible was Cold Climbs by Ken Wilson, Dave Alcock and John Barry. Its tagline of ‘the great snow and ice climbs of the British Isles’ told me everything I needed to know. It was full of photography. But this coffee-table book was not what you might call beautiful, and I’d argue that the most significant images rarely are.