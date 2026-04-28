Quiet Time with Trees

Chris Nowell The majority of my photography is undertaken within the Peak District National Park. I am fortunate to reside just outside the national park, surrounded by lush green countryside and woodlands. The proximity of the Peak District National Park to my home enables me to capture the iconic hills, peaks, and tors that define the region. As a registered blind landscape photographer and a veteran of eight years of military service, I have sustained injuries that have rendered me legally blind. sites.google.com





Over the past decade, I have dedicated myself to photography as a means of personal escapism. Despite the passage of time, I still derive immense pleasure from viewing an image a few days later, as I did all those years ago. However, there has been a distinct transformation in my photography process, which I attribute to the increasing popularity of the Peak District over the past five or six years.

The pandemic brought about a significant shift in human traffic within the Peak District, resulting in a surge in tourism. While this was generally positive, it also led to increased congestion, particularly at well-known attractions. Consequently, I have found myself instinctively avoiding these overcrowded locations and opting instead for the tranquillity of the woods.

While the Peak District remains a popular destination for photography, I now find greater peace and relaxation in its wooded surroundings. Whether it is the positive energy that trees emit or a change in my own photography approach, I am genuinely enjoying my time with trees and discovering their therapeutic benefits. I am curious to know if I am alone in this shift in perspective, or if there is a growing number of photographers seeking solace in their local woods.

Specifically photographing silver birch trees and the unusual characteristics and human like silhouette.

Blind veteran and landscape photographer based in the Peak District National Park.