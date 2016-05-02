on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Compositional Controversies

Part 3: Aspect Ratio Wars

Responses22
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
Joe Cornish

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer and chairman of On Landscape. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



Related posts:

  1. Rolling Stones, Norwegian Wood and some others
  2. Why Size Really Doesn’t Matter
  3. Leaving Room …

The inside trumps the outside

The debate has often raged between photographers, about the advantages and characteristics of specific aspect ratios. I know that, having listened (and contributed) to a few such debates over the years. And yet, how significant is aspect ratio, and is it meaningful to us as we develop our photography? Aspect Ratio refers to the proportion of our camera’s format. And, whether film or digital, the native format of the camera influences how we frame our view.

These two statements of the blindingly obvious may be occasionally obscured by the surprising fact that the vast majority of photography, enthusiast and professional, is now made with the ubiquitous 2x3 aspect ratio. Even the half-frame APS-c format shares this proportion. Yet (based on anecdote alone) I would guess that those photographers inclined to think about such things might prefer the 4x3, or even boxier 5x4 aspect ratios for general landscape photography.

In the interests of research I have taken a little time to look at painting, and particularly landscape painting over the centuries, in search of a pattern, or trend, or predominant aspect ratio. After all, given that the knowledge of so-called Golden ratio extends back to classical Greece and beyond, might we not expect a strong tendency to see canvas and paper proportions that follow this concept? Well, a brief skim of some of my favourite painters on the internet betrayed no such pattern. And I know from my current painter friends that they use paper and canvas of many different shapes and sizes. In fact, proportions are apparently randomly mixed. However, much one might search for some kind of aesthetic conformity it seems one is doomed to search in vain.  

Aspect Ratio refers to the proportion of our camera’s format. And, whether film or digital, the native format of the camera influences how we frame our view.

Rangdum, moonrise

Rangdum, moonrise

Allow me to briefly reflect here; film – with its inexpensive (but materially extravagant) ‘one-shot sensors’, manufactured in vast quantities and then variously cut or rolled in different sizes and widths – proliferated numerous camera types that reflected the changing fashions of 20th century technology. Digital, utilising an expensive, recyclable sensor requires a different manufacturing economic model, limiting expression for the camera manufacturer. Which is not to say that digital technology has not invented some interesting, unusual formats.

But in truth most have been short-lived. 3x2 is massively dominant, while on the margins 4x3 is represented in the consumer-orientated 4/3 format (Olympus and Panasonic) and professional medium format (MFD) cameras such as those from Phase One, Leaf, Hasselblad and Pentax. Currently, there is no square format digital camera available; this is a truly regrettable and surprising omission. Nor is there any sign of 6x7 (the so-called ’ideal format’ and usually closer, if no exactly, 5x4) or actual 5x4/8x10.

 

You can read the other articles in the series by Joe:

Compositional Controversies Part 1: Simplicity vs Complexity 

Compositional Controversies Part 2: Rule of Thirds

Compositional Controversies Part 3: Aspect Ratio Wars 

Compositional Controversies Part 4: Leading the Line

Compositional Controversies Part 5: Form and Void

 



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.
  • david mantripp @ snowhenge.net

    Very interesting article, thanks Joe. I’ve always wondered why this point is ignored on the various gear fora – why the imaging format is hardly ever a consideration. After all, it is one of the most significant differences (if not the most, in all practical senses) between, say micro four thirds and APS-C. I originally chose the Olympus E-1 largely for the aspect ratio which was closer to 645 – also for the handling, but that was less significant to start with. And since I tend to use portrait mode a lot, I’ve stayed with Olympus ever since. I now find 3:2 very constraining in portrait mode.

    But hey, most people seem more concerned about “DOF” and a few insignificant megapixels than something as fundamental to a photographic style as aspect ratio.

    • Thanks David, your point is well made and I agree with the difficulty of 3×2 in vertical. One can only assume that the industry considers the option to crop subsequently as all the flexibility we need. But the fact is that all photographers are influenced by the format of the camera they use and will tend to develop a style and approach around it. Personally I have found the 4×3 ratio balanced and flexible, a link format between 3×2 and 5×4 perhaps?
      Incidentally, my requests to manufacturers to incorporate crops into the camera, so that we can see the image shape we wish to use has mostly fallen on deaf ears. Sony have a 16×9 option and Nikon a 5×4, but I am not aware of any that can offer as wide a range as Panasonic who do display 1×1, 16×9 and 3×2 (as well as 4×3). However, the native format is the primary consideration. Joe

      • david mantripp @ snowhenge.net

        Well, I’ve fallen in love with the 21:9 crop of the Sigma DP0 🙂

      • Olympus and the latest Canon’s (my 5DsR) have good crop / masking capabilities. 1:1 4:5 16:9. The crop ratio is added to the data, you get a good useable mask and still have the full raw image to work with.

  • Roger Harrison

    I mostly use 35mm, 6×6 and 5×4 film and I enjoy the challenge of working with all of those. The square format of my Hasselblad seems the most natural to me, though, and the one I use most. It also avoids having to make a decision about landscape or portrait orientation! On the other hand, I like the idea of a panoramic format; I’ve always fancied an Xpan but never been able to justify the expense, but a 6×17 pinhole camera may well find its way into my camera arsenal at some point. One advantage that film has over digital is the versatility of aspect ratio.

    Like David, for the rare occasions that I use digital I also use micro four thirds. (Loved my E-1 by the way – still have it in fact.)

    • The stimulus of different formats has helped me to find a fresh challenge or way of seeing, and I honestly think there is a lot to be said for that. Which doesn’t stop others making a great virtue of one format only. It certainly seems to me that there really is no such thing as the perfect or ideal format though. The photographer learns to make best use of the format to hand.

  • I have to say that I am a big fan of dedicated cropping masks for the different formats. I used to have a Sony A900 and I made four different masks for it by buying replacement focussing screens and using kitchen foil and double sided tape. I had 5:4, 2:1, 3:1 (6×17) and square. I mostly used the 2:1 and 5×4. I found that being able to directly visualise the picture made a big difference. I also have square, 6×12 and 6×17 masks made for my 5×4 Ebony and Chamonix and find I use the 6×12 mostly, occasionally the square and 6×17. The fact that you can pay close attention to edges and corners makes a huge difference!

    • Hmmmmm, not sure many folk would have your dedication to kitchen foil and double-sided…, could be some kind of business opportunity you might be on the verge of there, Tim. Another Kickstarter project perhaps?

      • Sadly most manufacturers have stopped making focus screens interchangeable…

        • And yet for live view/EVF systems the application of crop formats would appear a simple thing to execute. Perhaps you could hack these camera to add these options? (I know I couldn’t!) Or add a little programme in the menu that allows you to generate your own custom crops?

          • Tim Parkin

            they could just let us upload a tiff with transparency and we could build our own masks any shape we liked. The only complication would be metering but then I don’t think the Canon compensates when it puts the camera in crop mode (I may be wrong though)

            • I tend to look at a scene and think of a certain aspect ratio. I could set the Nikon to a 5:4 ratio but for some reason (despite it being my favourite vertical ratio) I never do. A square always starts life as a vertical image as well but again I never actually set the crop in camera, even when using my old Fuji. I tend to compose from a corner and work up or down and it seems to work okay. 2:1, 5:4, 1:1 are far and away my most common crops with occasionally a 16:9 or 6:17 sneaking in.

  • Simon Miles

    Since buying an Olympus OM-D camera for family and travel work, I’ve ended up using it for everything. The 4:3 aspect ratio just feels like coming home, perhaps because my first proper camera was a Mamiya 645 Pro (remember those anyone?). But of all the formats I’ve tried (and I’ve tried most of them) 3:2 is my least favourite and the only one that I habitually crop.

  • Scott Rae

    This is likely one of the places I’m going wrong! Unless it’s uncropped, I just don’t follow a fixed cropping ratio, and crop (or stitch) what I like rather than what will fit a ratio or standard paper size for print. The reason being I’ve never really printed! The very few photos I’ve sold have gone straight from the printer to the customer, so I’ve never really seen the finished output either. I guess the reason is that with digital it’s just so easy to ignore the rules, but I guess there are rules for a reason and it might be worth at least attempting to follow them for a while!

  • Stuart Westmore

    An article that makes me feel greatly less impure when I reach for the crop tool, I have to say. Further, since first reading this a week or so ago, I conducted a Parkin-esq study of the photos I enjoyed most that I came across on social media and the like by measuring them with a ruler to work out the aspect ratio. Slightly less than 40% had a 3:2 aspect ratio, but of those that didn’t only about half had a recognizable standard ratio (4:3, 16:9 etc) and most of those were squares. So I guess that says that at least 30% of photographers are convinced that the shape of the frame matters enough to actively change it. [And yes, I am aware the scientific rigor of this investigation leaves much to be desired: I should have been controlling for all kinds of selection bias in the sample, but I can’t help thinking that’s the start of the road to kitchen foil and double sided tape focus masks]

  • I have to see and work in the final format at the time of capture. This for me is so so important and is built into my workflow. When using 4×5 view cameras I only shot 4:5. The vast majority in the vertical format which I feel in love with from Peter Dombrovskis’ beautiful work in the same format. I personally find this format very difficult in the horizontal orientation. So I can easily see why David Ward loves it in the vertical too.

    More recently I went back to square and have found great joy in this format. It lends itself well to abstraction in the space, and removes any delemar about should I shoot horizontal or vertical. I love its formal feel. It is now my most passionately used format.

    I find 35mm very difficult to use, yet I enjoy it for street photography. It just doesn’t seem to work for me with landscapes. I dislike it even more in the vertical orientation. Yet I appreachiate other photographers graceful use of the format. When going wide I much prefer to go to the letterbox of 16:9. So I avoid the 35mm 2:3 format like the plague.

    Aspect ratios are such a personal thing. Some people love one or two, others use all consistently well. Some love to free crop believing that each photograph has its own perfect crop. Personally I love to work in series for exhibiting and publication in books, I love being constricted in one aspect ratio as it forces my creativity. So the majority of my work is now with my favourite one to one, one. 😉

    I too long for a medium format square sensors camera. Personally I like the form factor of the Pentax 6 and would opt without a doubt for an electronic viewfinder, a standard lens and a variable angle viewfinder so I can use it at waist height or on a tripod.

    For me framing it up at the time of composition is key to satisfaction of my own work, therefor having square or 4:5 availiable as masks is a deal breaker in purchasing a camera. I have thought of changing systems to cameras that have better sensors but without the ability to see in my favourite formats they just won’t work for me.

  • Joe, one interesting format that hasn’t gained much popularity that is perfectly in the golden ratio is 5 X 8 inches. Some cut their 8 X 10 sheet film in half and there are a few view cameras made in this format. I do wonder if it is the format, or difficulty in cutting your own film that sees this format as being so obscure. Your research on paintings answers that question well.

  • Gary Turner

    I’m really enjoying the Compositional Controversies series, Joe. Most recently i’ve been drawn to the 2:1 aspect for my landscapes, sometimes 16:9. Although I do have a fondness for 1:1

    Looking forward to the next part.

  • Richard Earney

    What is slightly odd about modern digital cameras is they offer some ratios and not others. A Fuji could easily add a 5×4 crop view to the EVF.

  • Herb

    Seems like the square format with ability to change the crop in camera makes the most use of the lens circle. With Canon talking about a 120mp dslr in the works, it seems like a medium format would not be worth the trouble.
    The lens is going to produce a circle, no matter what the scene is, so square that can be cropped or at the least have some framing lines in the EVF seem like the obvious choice.
    The image would then dictate the format depending on the artist/photog.

  • One of the things I loved about my Panasonic LX5 and now my LX100 is the physical aspect ratio switch, with the resulting crop being shown on the LCD/in the EVF as you compose.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL