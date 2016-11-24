My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Nick Livesey is a waiter living in Capel Curig in the heart of Snowdonia National Park. He is a lover of Leffe, red wine and the Beach Boys. He is also a semi-professional photographer specialising in mountain landscapes.

Can you tell me a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I’ve had many incarnations in my 43 year stint on this planet but have always been the sort of person who throws themselves into something with all their heart and soul; I’m an all or nothing type of guy! Although I’m originally from Manchester, I grew up in Peterborough on the edge of the fens and was a typical child of the 70s/80s. I used to love playing football, going to watch the local speedway team, exploring the city on my push bike and getting into mischief with my mates. I had absolutely no interest in school and left a year early without any qualifications to pursue music which was my first real obsession.

I would play the guitar for 8 hours a day and gig with my band in the evenings which was enormous fun for someone who should have been at school getting an education! I later learned to play five more instruments and worked in a local recording studio for a few years where I engineered and produced sessions as well as teaching guitar and trying to write the hit single that would set me up for life. Needless to say, that didn’t happen! In my mid-20s my passion for playing waned and I reluctantly entered the ‘real’ world and mainly drove fork lift trucks which I actually really enjoyed.

What do the mountains mean to you and what impacts have they had on your life?

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that spending time in the mountains whether walking, climbing or taking photographs is my life. It’s been that way for the last 15 years and aside from family and friends they are my greatest source of joy, solace and inspiration. I’ve spoken in past interviews about my history of substance abuse, how discovering the mountains had a transformative effect on me and how, over time, they helped me to find a way of life that was mentally, physically and spiritually more healthy and fulfilling. When I’m out in the hills whether photographing them or just traipsing around it is almost an act of worship, and I enjoy a wonderful feeling of freedom.