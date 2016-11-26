on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Happiness, Creativity and Photography

Artists, Scientists & Thinkers on Happiness & Creativity

But what is happiness except the simple harmony between a man and the life he leads? ~Albert Camus

I recently posted a quotation by Humphrey Trevelyan, who wrote that an artist “must never grow complacent, never be content with life, must always demand the impossible and when he cannot have it, must despair.” In response, a reader commented “Keep it then. Sounds awful.” This led to an interesting exchange that set in motion the train of thought below.

~

The study of happiness has been a topic of thriving research in recent years. Having a keen interest in psychology and neuroscience, I follow closely as study after study reveals correlations between happiness and such things as creativity, cognitive performance, health and success. But admittedly there is another reason for my fascination with the subject of happiness, which is this: for most of my life I did not consider myself a happy person, did not consider happiness to be very important in general, and often even considered occasional episodes of depression to be instrumental in emotionally engaging with my subjects and conducive to the things I wish to express in my photographic and written work. 



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.
  • Herb

    I teach inmates how to find inner peace, which is what they define as happiness. Their environment can be monastic, and being comfortable with themselves and realizing what works for inner peace is just that.
    The doing is MUCH more difficult than the telling of how to accomplish that, as you point out.

    • “To achieve such autonomy, a person has to learn to provide rewards to herself. She has to develop the ability to find enjoyment and purpose regardless of external circumstances. This challenge is both easier and more difficult than it sounds: easier because the ability to do so is entirely within each person’s hands; difficult because it requires a discipline and perseverance that are relatively rare in any era, and perhaps especially in the present. And before all else, achieving control over experience requires a drastic change in attitude about what is important and what is not.” ~Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

  • outstanding, as ever, Guy.

    • Thank you very much, Doug!

  • Henry Domke

    You raise important issues about how mood might relate to the creation of art.

    Are you aware of the research by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi? He has written a lot about Flow. Flow isn’t exactly happiness but it’s related.

    You might be especially interested in his book “Creativity: Flow and the Psychology of Discovery and Invention”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flow_(psychology)

    Thanks again for the article!

    Henry

    Henry F Domke
    Henry Domke Fine Art
    Nature Art for Healthcare
    http://www.henrydomke.com

    • I am indeed, Henry. In fact, I quote him in my response to Herb below.

