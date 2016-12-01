Subscription Price Change

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

It’s just over six years since I said to my wife “You know that stable and well paid job I’ve got, well I fancy ditching it and starting a landscape photography magazine”. I have to say that Charlotte took it remarkably well, considering, and I’ve got no permanent injuries to show for it. I think she has even forgiven me by now (mostly) and the magazine today is very much a joint effort between the two of us (and Joe!).

Over the last years we’ve tried to keep upping our game a little; introducing new writers and commissioning interviews and articles from some known (and lesser known but equally talented) artists and writers. We have also introduced the photography conference, a permanent exhibition space and in the new year we will be looking at a new base in Scotland where we can start to expand on our content even more (to be announced!).

The one thing that hasn’t changed over the last six years is our price. Given the fact that global wages haven’t risen much since the 2009 recession, we decided to keep the price of the magazine the same for our customers. However, we have now reached a point where we can’t avoid VAT registration. This means that we will have to put the price of the subscription up from £52 to £59 just to compensate for this (we’re on a flat rate scheme).

However, we know that some of our subscribers have less money than others and so instead of imposing a price rise, we’re going to ask you if you mind us increasing your recurring payments. If you feel that is OK then just let us know but if you wish to remain at the existing price, for whatever reason, just inform us and we’ll keep you on the old payment. Whatever your choice, we are still extremely grateful for you subscribing on a regular basis to the magazine!

  • PeteRob55

    Did you think this through? If everyone says no you’ll have to recast the subscription as being inclusive of VAT and give HMRC 20% out of your business’ pocket.

    • Yep – we’ve thought about that and hope that that won’t happen but if it does we’ll have to deal with it. I have faith that the majority of our customers will be happy with the price increase. I’ve been wrong before though 🙂 Mostly this is about treating our subscribers with respect and asking them if they’re happy with the price increase and if they aren’t then offering them an option. Hopefully that means something to most of our readers.

      • Paul Graber

        Tim, you’re being very thoughtful and considerate – but sooner or later you’re going to have to pass on the full impact of VAT registration – and you haven’t exactly been greedy anyway. I hope your generosity of spirit is properly rewarded!

  • I’m happy with that. Still stonking good value at just over a pound a week. And I haven’t bought a copy of ‘photo everything monthly’ since I joined, so I’m still saving money 😊

  • Joe Rainbow

    I am always happy to pay that little bit more to keep content as good as possible and to help decent folk out. I also really appreciate the ‘offer’, you just don’t see that much these days. Good one Tim.

  • wytchwood

    Still great value for the quality of content. I think it’s great news that your revenue has hit a point where you need to be VAT registered! I just hope the government does something useful with this extra little boost to the coffers. Omer Ahmed.

  • Rich Rooney

    I don’t mean to show my ignorance (which I have done before) but I don’t understand VAT. I take it to be what we in the US call “Income Tax”. We must pay income tax on any income. Therefore, if you haven’t had to pay VAT (income tax) on your income from the magazine; I say bravo! I though only Donald Trump could get away with things such as that?
    (PS- I’ll be happy to pay the increase. I enjoy your magazine. BTW, what does “stonking” mean?))

    • We have a few different taxes. VAT is charged on sales and purchases but companies earning under a set figure are exempt. Also

    • PeteRob55

      VAT is a sales tax. If a company exceeds a certain turnover it MUST charge its customers a sales tax and return that to the tax authorities. In return it can claim back any sales tax due on items the company purchases. The difference is a tax in value added hence Value Added Tax. Companies can opt in to charge VAT if their turnover is below the threshold but cannot claim VAT on their purchases. The sweetner is that they don’t pay HMRC (our IRS) the full amount. But if they sell Business to Business their customers get a tax credit. There is a significant administrative burden in managing the VAT balance so it is quite a major thing to go from £1 under the threshold to £1 over.

  • Simon Ng

    Tim, this is a great magazine that pushes me to improve. That little bit extra can only help to make it better, and you have my support. Thanks for making something that gives so much.

  • Marc Hermans

    Have not had the email yet but, like everyone else here, I’m more than happy to pay the increase.

  • andrewgenner

    Still an absolute bargain. Keep up the great work, and thanks for the wonderful quality and variety.

