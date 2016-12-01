Subscription Price Change

It’s just over six years since I said to my wife “You know that stable and well paid job I’ve got, well I fancy ditching it and starting a landscape photography magazine”. I have to say that Charlotte took it remarkably well, considering, and I’ve got no permanent injuries to show for it. I think she has even forgiven me by now (mostly) and the magazine today is very much a joint effort between the two of us (and Joe!).

Over the last years we’ve tried to keep upping our game a little; introducing new writers and commissioning interviews and articles from some known (and lesser known but equally talented) artists and writers. We have also introduced the photography conference, a permanent exhibition space and in the new year we will be looking at a new base in Scotland where we can start to expand on our content even more (to be announced!).

The one thing that hasn’t changed over the last six years is our price. Given the fact that global wages haven’t risen much since the 2009 recession, we decided to keep the price of the magazine the same for our customers. However, we have now reached a point where we can’t avoid VAT registration. This means that we will have to put the price of the subscription up from £52 to £59 just to compensate for this (we’re on a flat rate scheme).

However, we know that some of our subscribers have less money than others and so instead of imposing a price rise, we’re going to ask you if you mind us increasing your recurring payments. If you feel that is OK then just let us know but if you wish to remain at the existing price, for whatever reason, just inform us and we’ll keep you on the old payment. Whatever your choice, we are still extremely grateful for you subscribing on a regular basis to the magazine!

We’ll start sending out emails individually next week so you don’t have to do anything at the moment and more detailed information about your subscription will be included in each email.