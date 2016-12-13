My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Carla Regler is one of Cornwall’s well known photographers, not just for her storm images of Porthleven but for running an extremely successful café/restaurant whilst turning a photographic hobby into a full-time career.

carlaregler.com