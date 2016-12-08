on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Life on the Ullswater Steamers

Uncovering New and Unknown Gems

Responses3
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
Mark Littlejohn

Mark Littlejohn

Mark Littlejohn is a landscape photographer based on the edge of the English Lake District. He specialises in moody, atmospheric early morning conditions and offers bespoke one-to-one workshops and Lakeland tours.

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



Related posts:

  1. Why not…?
  2. Photography and the Creative Life
  3. Shadowlands

I retired from the Police in late 2011, having completed 30 years of service. The last decade had been spent analysing paedophiles' computers and reviewing the material they had been accessing, sometimes millions of images at a time. Photography had entered my life a year or so before as a way of relaxing, and I spent the first year of my retirement wandering Ullswater and the Eden Valley taking various photographs. But I missed the camaraderie of my working years, and in 2013 I decided that I should perhaps think of getting a wee job somewhere (or perhaps more accurately: my wife wanted me out from under her feet).

A friend told me that there were some seasonal jobs at the Ullswater Steamers starting in the February. What could be better than to spend my days sailing up and down Ullswater in all weathers and getting paid for it. The operations manager was already a fan of my images, and I was barely even interviewed. The only question was “When can you start?” I’ve been there four seasons now, and I have loved nearly every minute. I see other landscape photographers travelling all over the UK, consulting the latest photographers guidebook and going from honeypot location to honeypot location. Working every day on Ullswater highlights how long it can take to intimately know your local landscape. I am constantly uncovering new and hitherto unknown gems. Why would I need to travel when I have such riches on my doorstep?  



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.
  • Klaus Hammerl

    Thank you, Mark, for sharing your experiences.
    I live nearly my whole live at a river. But first since I’m being on ships on the river my perception of the landscape changed. Not only a new angle of sight. For me it’s more like coming closer to the core of this landscape. Essential for me to find my pictures.

  • Loved looking through these and reading about it. Especially after you took us on the most magical trip on the steamer… Thank you Mark..

  • Tim Geoghegan

    Mark
    Exquisite photos and fantastic narratives.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL