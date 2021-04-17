128
Inside this issue
Subscribers Only
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Alistair Young, Camila del Castillo, Jesibel Fernandez & John Martin
Alistair Young
I live on the Isle of Skye where I wander the hills and mountains of the north west highlands, documenting landscapes with photography and Gaelic poetry. A software developer for 25 years, university lecturer for 14 but a walker and mountaineer for 40 and always with a camera and notebook to hand. Occasionally the bathroom doubles as a darkroom for trips with the Bronica, reliving the moments as the prints emerge into the light.
Camila del Castillo
I'm Camila a Bolivian-Croatian photographer and visual artist based in Barcelona. I absolutely love landscape, I feel that when I capture a moment im actually taking a self portrait of me but Im not physically in the picture.
Jesibel A. Fernández
Photographer of the State of Canindeyu, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving every year for a better understanding of the relationship between man and nature.
John Martin
I am a 53 year old Air Traffic Controller and part time Landscape photographer. I have been photographing for years but so far kept my images to myself family and friends. I recently started posting to my twitter feed and plan a website for next year.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio
Interested in submitting your work? We're on the lookout for new portfolios for the next few issues, so please do get in touch!