Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I live on the Isle of Skye where I wander the hills and mountains of the north west highlands, documenting landscapes with photography and Gaelic poetry. A software developer for 25 years, university lecturer for 14 but a walker and mountaineer for 40 and always with a camera and notebook to hand. Occasionally the bathroom doubles as a darkroom for trips with the Bronica, reliving the moments as the prints emerge into the light.

gabbrophotography.uk

I'm Camila a Bolivian-Croatian photographer and visual artist based in Barcelona. I absolutely love landscape, I feel that when I capture a moment im actually taking a self portrait of me but Im not physically in the picture.

camiladc.com

Photographer of the State of Canindeyu, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving every year for a better understanding of the relationship between man and nature.

instagram.com

I am a 53 year old Air Traffic Controller and part time Landscape photographer. I have been photographing for years but so far kept my images to myself family and friends. I recently started posting to my twitter feed and plan a website for next year.

twitter.com