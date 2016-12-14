Feldsee Morning

Jorg Frauenhoffer I am an amateur photographer from Southwest Germany whose main interest lies in landscape photography. Whenever time allows, I love spending some quiet mornings in the German Black Forest and the Swiss Jura mountain ranges. jfrauenhoffer.de



Related posts: Accidental Artists Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios In The Woods

The Feldsee is a small tarn in the southern part of Germany's Black Forest mountain range. Not too far from where I live, it is one of those places that I have visited regularly over the last years. It is surrounded by steep mountainsides and thick forests, and this beautiful location never fails to inspire me.

My last visit took place on a chilly October morning in 2015 when I went there with a fellow photographer in order to capture the colours of autumn. When descending towards the Feldsee in darkness and in fog it looked like we came too late by a week or two. The leaves looked brown and uninteresting.

But as soon as we arrived on the shore and as soon as the sun rose, we saw that our eyesight had fooled us in the darkness. We were treated to a rich display of reds and greens and yellows, and wonderful reflections in the water on top of that.

All images in this portfolio have been taken on this morning, over the course of only two to three hours. It was truly a magical experience.