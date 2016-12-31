Meeting of Minds Conference Exhibition

During our Meeting of Minds Conference held at The Rheged Centre from the 18-20th November 2016, we ran a community exhibition. Each of the delegates was invited to submit an image into the exhibition which was to be exhibited in the Rheged's main exhibition space. Fotospeed supported the venture and kindly printed and mounted each image on foamboard for us.

The exhibition was part of our goal of creating conversation and bringing together like-minded people to talk about their craft and passion for landscape photography.

Sadly we could only keep the exhibition up for the weekend of the conference and it seems a shame not to show the work here in On Landscape.

We're already working on 2018 Meeting of Minds Conference and seeing if we can extend the length of the exhibition so more people can visit and engage with the wonderful images.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our inaugural Meeting of Minds Community Exhibition. Please click on the images to view full screen.

An extra PDF of all the images will be created and uploaded for issue 130. (Many thanks to Allan Harris for the photographs of the exhibition.)