Roger Voller

Roger Voller Landscape photographer enthusiast based in Hampshire, England. I enjoy exploring my local areas and taking pictures for the love of it. There is always something around the corner. rogervoller.com



Many of us had to put aside our early enthusiasm for art and follow a more sensible career path; often we never really questioned this or considered if there was an alternative - it was just the ‘done’ thing. For a few, photography may be about gear and technique; for many, it is an escape from day to day responsibility and the experience is as important as the resultant images; but increasingly its importance is as an outlet for our frustrated creativity.

Would you like to tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

My favourite subject at school was art as I love being creative for the sake of it, and used to draw and paint after school. Childhood holidays involved being immersed in the great outdoors going to places such as the Lake District, Snowdonia, West Country, as well as my local countryside in the Hampshire Downs; my parents are keen outdoor walkers come rain, wind or shine and this seeded my passion for being outdoors. When I left school I didn't really see art as a working career so took on engineering, as it was still practical but it is technically demanding in the field I am in (of highly precision production work for the aerospace and oil industry). In adulthood I continued to have an interest in art, painting as a hobby, whilst outdoor walking turned into mountain biking to provide my outdoor fix.

How did your relationship with the camera start, and how much time are you now able to devote to photography?

It really started when my neighbour showed off his new toy, an entry level DSLR Nikon D3100 with the kit lens. I was allowed to borrow it for a few hours in program mode of course which led me to buy the same model so I could have a proper play. To justify purchasing what felt like a beast at the time compared to my previous basic compact set in auto mode, I took on a much more considered approach to taking pictures, trying to improve myself every time and utilising its functions. Since I have a background interest in visual art and the natural environment it just fell into place that I could channel those two passions into one through landscape photography, combining both is my core motivation and enjoyment and my appreciation of the art in the landscape really kick-started with the camera. I quickly found having the opportunity to be outdoors and creative as well, and then having the anticipation of going back home to discover what I have taken, greatly appealing.