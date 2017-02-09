First Light Inspired Exhibition Launch 4th March

In Issue 130 we announced the launch of our next exhibition at the Joe Cornish Gallery.

Working with Adam and Jo from the gallery, we wanted our second exhibition at the gallery to show what an influence Joe Cornish has been on landscape photography in the UK. Going back through our featured photographers and other interviews (and talks at the conference), the common theme with a lot of photographers was who they drew inspiration from when they were defining their voice and style of photography.

Joe Cornish's book 'First Light' was one of the books that was cited many times as an inspiration for those photographers' work, so it felt right to use this as a theme of the next exhibition.



The exhibition will launch on Saturday 4th March 2017 at 2pm so please join us for a drink and a chance to meet fellow subscribers and photographers.

There will be a panel discussion with the exhibiting photographers, hosted by Joe Cornish and Tim Parkin at 3pm. Space is limited for the talk to 30 people, so you'll need to book a spot fast!





Featured photographers

Julian Calverley

Matt Lethbridge

Beata Moore

Harvey Lloyd-Thomas

Baxter Bradford

