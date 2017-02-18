Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Antonio Correia Antonio was born in Setúbal, Portugal at the end of 1940s.



David Ball I'm a landscape photographer based in and around the UK, I finally found my passion for landscape work after doing various types of photography through my ten years of experience. My inspiration to become a photographer started at a young age when my granddad would inspire me with his camera on holidays. My passion is now with landscape work, some of which has been published in leading magazines including Digital Camera Magazine. davidballphotography.co.uk



David Fearn Classicist who grew up on a cactus nursery; expanding his photographic horizons over the last couple of years into closeup landscape work and large-format film, following inspiration from On Landscape. dwfnaturephoto.wordpress.com



Peter Russell I have been a photographer for 45 years and am now semi professional although landscape is my real passion.



Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information. We are looking for contributions for the next few issues, so please do get in touch if you're interested!

Please click the images to see them in full.

Antonio Correia

Distant Mountains

David Ball

Isle of Skye

David Fearn

Traces of Botany

Peter Russell

Dungeness dereliction