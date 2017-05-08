136
John Blakemore
Meeting of Minds Conference 2016
Tim Parkin
John Blakemore is, without doubt, one of the finest photographers,
darkroom printers and teachers that the UK has ever produced. His
work is currently held in the photographic collection of the
Birmingham Library and currently holds the position of emeritus
professor of photography at Derby University. John’s landscape
photographs, taken between the years of 1970 and 1980 and his
extensive still life work with tulips are reference points for many for
what a personal photography project can look like. John will be
talking about his landscape photography work, his way of working
with projects and his current experience photographing and
producing handmade books.
In our third talk of the day, John Blakemore discusses the series of reinventions of his photography from his beginnings after leaving the RAF through his large format black and white projects and up to his current 35mm film work taken around his house in Derby.