John Blakemore

John Blakemore is, without doubt, one of the finest photographers,

darkroom printers and teachers that the UK has ever produced. His

work is currently held in the photographic collection of the

Birmingham Library and currently holds the position of emeritus

professor of photography at Derby University. John’s landscape

photographs, taken between the years of 1970 and 1980 and his

extensive still life work with tulips are reference points for many for

what a personal photography project can look like. John will be

talking about his landscape photography work, his way of working

with projects and his current experience photographing and

producing handmade books.