Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Professional Photography Tutor based in the Midlands. I have been operating as full-time photography tuition practitioner for over 5 years now. I run a mixture of classroom based courses on a weekly basis and regular weekend location based workshops mainly around the UK.

alanranger.com

I'm a retired network consultant and book author who's been making the most of a renewed interest in photography for the past 8-10 years. I enjoy photographing landscapes, both large- and intimate-scale. Much of my work is B&W, and I've done more work with an IR-converted camera for the past 2 years.

flickr.com

I am a retired hydrologist who worked many years for the U. S Forest Service. I live in Eugene, OR. Trips to Central and Eastern Oregon are a year occurrence and often times comprise the highlight of my photographic year. I have begun to do more and more Black and White images as I think they bring out the glory of the western landscape.

deighlight.wordpress.com

Mike Prince Landscape photographer living in the Lake District. Photographing across the Lakes, Wales, Scotland and the Scottish Islands. I prefer dark days and bad weather- they allow the landscape to show through. The most frequent comment made on my images is 'moody'; I try to convey a sense of what the place looked like and more importantly felt like to 'me' at that moment.I like images where you can smell the rain and feel the wind on your face.

mikeprince.org