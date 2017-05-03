on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

The Workshop Experience

Finding your personal truth

Mike Chisholm

Mike was born in 1954 in Stevenage, a New Town 30 miles north of London. For thirty years he worked in the higher education sector as a librarian (Bristol and Southampton universities) but now concentrates on photographic and writing projects. In recent years he has exhibited his photographs and book works internationally in several solo and group shows. England and Nowhere book.

In late 1990, at age 36, we were just months away from the birth of our first child. A few years earlier I'd come to realise that photography was going to play an important part in my life; not as a profession, and yet rather more than a hobby. Perhaps what some call a parergon, the best definition of which I've seen is "side-work which stops your main work driving you insane". I'd been going through that stage where your enthusiasms swing wildly from, say, Ansel Adams one week to Raymond Moore the next. This was fun but confusing, and, before the internet, it was also pretty random. Then in the mid-80s I saw two exhibitions at the John Hansard Gallery in Southampton that changed everything. One was a Josef Koudelka retrospective, and the other Thomas Joshua Cooper's touring show, "Between Dark and Dark".

Duckspool, November 1995



  • Thomas Rink

    Mike,

    reading this makes me feel a bit envious. Given the illustrious list of teachers, I get the picture of a privately organized art college, open to everyone interested to learn about photography as an art. I find it quite outstanding that these fine artists devoted their time to teach. Wish I’d had the opportunity to attend! Sadly, I can’t imagine anything like this happening here in Germany.

    Best, Thomas

    • Mike Chisholm

      Thomas,

      Yes, that’s pretty much how it was! With excellent food, company and landscape added… Both Duckspool and A Photographers’ Place owed everything to the motivation and persuasive powers of their founders, of course, Peter Goldfield and Paul Hill.

      Why nobody has felt able to pick up where they left off is an interesting question. Maybe today’s photo-stars require rock-star fees, or maybe today’s photographers feel that forums on the Web are sufficient…

      Mike

