on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

On Becoming

Live Your Questions Now

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
Guy Tal

Guy Tal

Professional photographic artist, author and speaker working primarily in the Western US. Website

Flickr



Related posts:

  1. I am Camera
  2. Am I a Landscape Photographer?
  3. Artistic Promiscuity

The highest reward for a person's toil is not what they get for it, but what they become by it. ~John Ruskin

I write these words as I am coming to terms with recent changes in my life. A prolonged illness left me feeling different (truly the only term that seems appropriate), and I am learning to make peace with, and to find meaning in, the change.

I was asked again recently if I have advice for budding photographers. In the past, such questions made me a bit uncomfortable, not because I don’t have worthwhile lessons from three decades of making photographs that I believe are worth sharing, but because I find it hard to address photography in the abstract and without also explaining its role in my life. Photography to me has always been a way of augmenting experiences, rather than to pursue something for its own sake. The most important lesson I learned is that photography, when practised with certain attitudes and priorities, has the power to not just serve as a means of capturing and sharing visual anecdotes but also to help the photographer grow as a person. Knowing that such rewards are possible, what good is any advice for making “better” photographs if it doesn’t also direct the photographer toward loftier life goals?

And so, my advice to photographers—whether budding or accomplished—is this: think not only about improving your photography but also about how, through photography, you may also improve yourself.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL