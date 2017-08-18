Charles Cramer

Charles Cramer has been photographing the landscape for 35 years. His prints are available through many fine galleries, including the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite. Cramer was selected by the National Park Service to be an artist-in-residence in Yosemite in 1987 and again in 2009.

He has taught digital imaging for the Ansel Adams Gallery Workshops, Anderson Ranch, John Sexton Workshops, and others. He has been profiled in PhotoTechniques, Outdoor Photographer, Outdoor Photography (UK), Camera Natura (Sweden), and Popular Photography (China), PhotoVision, and View Camera Magazines.

He is also included in the books “Landscape: The World’s Top Photographers,” published in 2005, and “First Light: Five Photographers Explore Yosemite’s Wilderness,” published in 2009. He also had a solo exhibition at the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel in 2010. His work can be seen at www.charlescramer.com.

