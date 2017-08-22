Moorsview 2017 Exhibition

John Clifton My photography began at my father's side - he processed and printed his own pictures to save on costs, so I did the same. I still hope to ‘dust off’ my darkroom gear at some point, but have spent the last few years learning to make great digital prints. I love the convenience that digital offers, and the immediate visual feedback it provides, but it is still that final analogue print that really ex-cites me. When not working at Trailblazer Outdoors, in Pickering, I am usually out walking the fabulous land-scapes of the North York Moors National Park. This is a place I find endlessly inspiring, offering a huge variety of scenery and subjects in a compact and accessible package. I am also co-organiser of #MOORSVIEW - a bi-annual photography seminar addressing landscape and wildlife photography on the North York Moors and Coast. pcphotographic.co.uk





Exhibition at the Joe Cornish Galleries 12th August to 5th September

It seems as though I have been working on Moorsview 2017 for ever, so it was great to finally get one of the planned events underway at the Joe Cornish Gallery last weekend. This first exhibition is the curtain raiser for the main seminar and includes work by all the speakers: Joe Cornish, Peter Leeming, Lucy Saggers, Robert Fuller, Steve Race, Karl Holtby, and myself.

I knew from the range of photographers included that the exhibition would be varied in style and content, but seeing the work hung together in print form really brought this home. When people think of the North York Moors they tend to get a vision of a high, but empty landscape characterised by a monoculture of heather. But looking at this collection of work shows that the region offers so much more than that to the outdoor photographer.

From the colourful coastal rock panorama from Peter Leeming, to Karl Holtby’s moody black and white of Port Mulgrave. From the action of Steve Race’s Northern Gannets fighting for fish to the delicate seasonal portraits of weasels by Robert Fuller. From Joe Cornish’s softly lit Roseberry Winter Twilight, to my own vivid image of burned heather in blue winter light. These contrasts illustrate the huge range of landscape and wildlife photography possibilities offered by the North York Moors and Coast throughout the seasons.

Here are a few images from the exhibition launch, and an example from each of the exhibitors. The exhibition runs until the 5th September, when it moves to ‘The Wonky Pitcher Cellar’, in Pickering for the weekend of the Moorsview Seminar itself. It then takes a break before opening again at the Moors Centre Danby’s ‘Inspired by..Gallery’ from 19th October. This last exhibition will also feature work by many of the speakers from the first Moorsview Seminar in 2015.

