Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I'm an IT professional. Photography has been one of my hobbies for over 30 years. My other hobbies are Sci-Fi books and doing Agility with one of our dogs.

My photographic highlight was in 2008 when I had a small exhibition of my own with the theme "Old City of Luxembourg" in B&W.

I like to travel and the Scottish Highlands and Islands have taken my heart since our first visit in 1992, which is also why a big part of my pictures show Scottish landscapes.

captalumina.com

I am a full time web developer and UX designer, and part time photographer. Most of my images are made close to home in Hartlepool, but I am drawn to the uncelebrated landscape of the North Pennines for its solitude, emptiness and family connection.

instagram.com

Born in Poland and my house is still there but for the last five years my home and my family is in Switzerland. My journey through time with camera started a long time ago but only for the last four years I’ve turned to landscape photography.

I’ve been searching for poetry in nature ever since exploring connections of elements hoping to touch someone’s soul and maybe even to change the way of thinking about nature’s role in our life.

tomaszsusul.pl

I'm a photographer, video producer and artist who was born and raised near Perth in Scotland and is now based in Lewes, East Sussex. I got hooked on pinhole photography when I was 11 after watching a documentary on possible ways the Turin Shroud was made. I went on to complete a degree in the subject which ignited an urge to to create self-initiated projects using a blend of autobiographical and documentary practice.

willierobb.com