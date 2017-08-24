143
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Carlo Didier, Chris Pattison, Tomasz Susul & Willie Robb
Carlo Didier
I'm an IT professional. Photography has been one of my hobbies for over 30 years. My other hobbies are Sci-Fi books and doing Agility with one of our dogs.
My photographic highlight was in 2008 when I had a small exhibition of my own with the theme "Old City of Luxembourg" in B&W.
I like to travel and the Scottish Highlands and Islands have taken my heart since our first visit in 1992, which is also why a big part of my pictures show Scottish landscapes.
Chris Pattison
I am a full time web developer and UX designer, and part time photographer. Most of my images are made close to home in Hartlepool, but I am drawn to the uncelebrated landscape of the North Pennines for its solitude, emptiness and family connection.
Tomasz Susul
Born in Poland and my house is still there but for the last five years my home and my family is in Switzerland. My journey through time with camera started a long time ago but only for the last four years I’ve turned to landscape photography.
I’ve been searching for poetry in nature ever since exploring connections of elements hoping to touch someone’s soul and maybe even to change the way of thinking about nature’s role in our life.
Willie Robb
I'm a photographer, video producer and artist who was born and raised near Perth in Scotland and is now based in Lewes, East Sussex. I got hooked on pinhole photography when I was 11 after watching a documentary on possible ways the Turin Shroud was made. I went on to complete a degree in the subject which ignited an urge to to create self-initiated projects using a blend of autobiographical and documentary practice.
Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.
We're always on the lookout for new portfolios, so please do get in touch! If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information.
*Shout out* as we are looking for contributions for the next few issues, so please do get in touch if you're interested!
Please click the images to see the portfolios in full.