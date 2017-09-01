For the Joy of Photography

Photography is my passion. I turned pro 4 years ago and now run my own photography workshops company offering workshops at all levels here in North Wales, Iceland and the USA. I really enjoy teaching people - almost as much as making my own photos - I love those 'light bulb moments' when i can see that people have 'got it!

Like all art, our photography develops as we change and progress in our lives.

I have come to realise over the last two or three years, that there is more to photography than beautiful landscapes taken in the morning or evening golden hours. Much as I still love those times, and the wonderful light that illuminates our magical world, still I feel there is 'more.'