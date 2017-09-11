Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Chris Davis Photography came to me in 2012, after spending almost 17 years working in the post production industry as CGI artist making and manipulating Imagery for others. For many years I needed something that fuelled my own creativity and Landscape Photography was that fuel. chrisdavis-photography.com



Glen Sumner I am a self-taught photographer originally from Cornwall but living in Belfast since 1997. Much of my images come from my roams around the Mourne Mountains.



Pete Sumner Photography has been an important part of my life for many years. I love to roam the landscape with my camera and travel this wonderful world of ours as much as my little purse allows. plsphotography.net



Sara Cremer I am predominantly self-taught landscape and seascape photographer. I live in Yorkshire but part of the joy I get from photography combining it with travel so I find I photograph across the UK. 500px.com





December in Glencoe

Glen Sumner

Slieve Binnian Cloud Inversion

Pete Sumner

Bryce Canyon

Sara Cremer

Different Corners of the UK