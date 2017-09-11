144
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Chris Davis, Glen Sumner, Pete Sumner & Sara Cremer
Chris Davis
Photography came to me in 2012, after spending almost 17 years working in the post production industry as CGI artist making and manipulating Imagery for others. For many years I needed something that fuelled my own creativity and Landscape Photography was that fuel.
Glen Sumner
I am a self-taught photographer originally from Cornwall but living in Belfast since 1997. Much of my images come from my roams around the Mourne Mountains.
Pete Sumner
Photography has been an important part of my life for many years. I love to roam the landscape with my camera and travel this wonderful world of ours as much as my little purse allows.
Sara Cremer
I am predominantly self-taught landscape and seascape photographer. I live in Yorkshire but part of the joy I get from photography combining it with travel so I find I photograph across the UK.
Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.
We're always on the lookout for new portfolios, so please do get in touch! If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information.
*Shout out* as we are looking for contributions for the next few issues, so please do get in touch if you're interested!
Please click the images to see the portfolios in full.
December in Glencoe
Glen Sumner
Slieve Binnian Cloud Inversion
Pete Sumner
Bryce Canyon
Sara Cremer
Different Corners of the UK