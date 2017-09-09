The Three-Dimensioned Life

Breathe with unconditional breath

the unconditioned air.

Shun electric wire.

Communicate slowly. Live

a three-dimensioned life;

stay away from screens.

~Wendell Berry

I set up my camp at a favourite spot on the edge of a grove of old aspens, where the trees give way to a large expanse of rolling hills covered in fragrant sagebrush and bordered on the horizon by red sandstone cliffs and lofty volcanic plateaus. I am only about twenty miles from my house, but no evidence of human presence is detectable. The only sounds are the wind in the trees, the calls of birds and squirrels, and the rattle of flying grasshoppers. I watch my dog playfully rolling on her back in a sunny patch in the grasses as the afternoon clouds gather for the almost-daily spate of monsoon rains. A beautiful orange flicker feather rests by a cluster of mushrooms sprouting from below a fallen log. As the day progresses, I watch storm cells moving about the landscape, culminating in veils of rain. Filled with a sense of peace, I photograph, working slowly and quietly as to not disrupt the natural rhythm, within and without.