Meeting of Minds Conference Exhibition

Charlotte Parkin Head of Marketing & Sub Editor for On Landscape. Dabble in digital photography, open water swimmer, cooking buff & yogi.





We’ve been working behind the scenes on the On Landscape Conference and are delighted to announce the launch of the On Landscape Conference Exhibition in collaboration with Fotospeed.

The exhibition will run over the weekend of the conference and will include not only images from our speakers but also images from attendees!

Each attendee will have the opportunity to have a 16x12” (or 16” long edge) landscape photo, printed and mounted on foamex (or equivalent) and hung alongside our speakers prints in the exhibition room for the duration of the conference.

This 'community exhibition' is a chance to share your work with a like minded audience and chat about the work of your contemporaries and speakers whilst having a coffee (and even perhaps eating a bit of cake!).

Not only have Fotospeed enabled us to print this exhibition are also attending as one of our exhibitors so if you want to ask any questions about their paper, inks or services, they will be on hand to chat (and hopefully they'll bring along a few prints too!).

Details of submitting an image

In terms of logistics, please indicate on the form below if you are interested in sending in a image for the Conference Exhibition.

We will need the image of your choice by 30th September

Please send via wetransfer or a dropbox direct link to marketing@onlandscape.co.uk

It needs to be 300dpi 8bit tiff, and 16” on the longest edge (any colour space but we would recommend AdobeRGB as it is a fairly close match to high quality printers). No graphics, text or borders please.

We will also need a portrait photograph (800px by 1000px black and white jpg) a title for your image, a location and caption for your image (two or three sentences would be fine).