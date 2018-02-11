153
Inside this issue
Neil Barr
Featured Photographer
Neil Barr
Neil Barr was born in Glasgow and studied Fine Art Printmaking at Gray's School of Art in Aberdeen before running a successful web marketing agency for nearly 20 years. After leaving the business, Neil bought his first camera in Sept 2014 and only took up photography as a hobby to occupy his mind whilst he figured out what to do with the next phase of his life. With no prior training or experience in photography, he went on to gain praise and many national and international awards for his work and currently travels the country selling his work at art and craft fairs.
Michéla Griffith
My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr
For Neil, landscape photography started as an addendum to an escape into the landscapes of Scotland, but it soon became much more than that leading him to step through the door and take up the challenge of making a living as a professional photographer. Behind his images lies quite a story.
Would you like to tell readers a little about yourself - your education, early interests and career?
I studied Fine Art Printmaking at Gray's School of Art in Aberdeen ('88 to '92) plus a brief stint at Louisiana State University. A few years later I set up a web design company and grew that over nearly 20 years from just me in my kitchen to a fairly large company with 25 staff, offices in London and Glasgow and clients such as Channel 4, Scottish Ballet and Holiday Inn Express.