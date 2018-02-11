Neil Barr was born in Glasgow and studied Fine Art Printmaking at Gray's School of Art in Aberdeen before running a successful web marketing agency for nearly 20 years. After leaving the business, Neil bought his first camera in Sept 2014 and only took up photography as a hobby to occupy his mind whilst he figured out what to do with the next phase of his life. With no prior training or experience in photography, he went on to gain praise and many national and international awards for his work and currently travels the country selling his work at art and craft fairs.

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I'm also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape.

