I'm an enthusiastic amateur photographer who loves exploring the outdoors. Naturally I love being outside and living close to the Peak District gives me endless opportunities to be on a ridge or a granite edge. I'm working full time in a proper job which leaves me constantly looking out the window examining the clouds and weather wishing I was somewhere else. I mainly capture classic landscape photographs, however I've been leaning towards more artistic captures of the land.

For most people, the drive to work in the cold dark mornings during autumn and winter provides an indifferent start to their day. For me, as I pull off the driveway I'm full of hope and optimism. My journey to work travels around the edge of the Peak District, pass farmland and meanders through the countryside. That alone is an enjoyable experience in itself, it's definitely not the worse journey to work.

My Enjoyable Commute to Work

Along this enjoyable commute into work is an area of woodland managed by the Forestry Commission called Bottom Moor, it's full of mature Conifers and a spattering of Silver Birch trees. It's one of a few woodlands that I pass on the way to work, however this woodland due to its location on a ridge overlooking valleys either side is prone to fog, mist, frost and ice. The thing is that when I leave home some ten miles away, I have no idea what the weather will be like in the woods, so full of optimism I ensure the wellies, waterproofs and camera gear are all in the car, just in case today is the day. It can be clear skies at home, but Bottom Moor seems to have its own weather system. I never know what it's like until I get about a mile from it. Then boom, it hits.

I've passed this area of woodland for getting on around twenty years or more, but only recently have I noticed it, it now draws me in. The only time I ever go to Bottom Moor is on the way to work. I just spend around 30 minutes or so wandering around the boggy ground looking for a composition, looking for a bit of colour that still holds on. I must look a little odd though to the dog walkers that also frequent this area. I don't have a dog, I have a shirt and tie on and I'm waving a camera about in the miserable dark, damp and cold conditions. But as any woodland photographer knows, that's perfect (perhaps not the shirt and tie bit).

It's not just the obvious image

It's not just images of mist and frost I'm after, it's not just wide treescapes. I'm also looking for something a bit more creative, so I spend time not only looking for the obvious image but also examining the possibilities of creating something unique with multiple exposure and ICM. So my collection of images from Bottom Moor are quite varied and give a unique aspect to the woodland.

The woodland also changes character over time which brings out new features and opportunities. I've visited this location for around two years, it had barely changed but in the summer I drove past this location to get to another part of the Peak District on my way home from work. I was initially horrified to see part of my beloved woodland missing, a great empty space had appeared. A few acres had been felled which left me feeling quite dejected. The empty space now resembled a scarred battlefield with the remnant of a few splintered tree trunk still standing. Perhaps this is an opportunity to record and a new chapter, one of destruction and rebirth as I'm sure as nature always does, reclaim its former glory.

Do I have myself a project?

I believe most photographic projects happen by chance and take time, maybe years to develop, something just clicks and before you know it a project has found you. In my line of work 'Projects' have a completion date, in contrast for me this project will carry on as long as I continue to drive past the location. Which hopefully for many more years to come. I hear a lot of photographers talking about going local, exploring their patch and perhaps being more creative and inventive. I'm all for that, perhaps we don't always have to travel around the world and spend thousands of pounds doing so to get great images. Like most amateur photographers I'm limited on time and resources I can allocate to my photography, therefore going local forces me to be more inventive with the limited opportunities I have.