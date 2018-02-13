Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a linguist and I carry out daily assignments as an interpreter in Dublin. I commute very often and I am also lucky enough to travel outside the city for my work. Last year I decided to benefit more from my journeys by choosing a camera as my everlasting companion.

An enthusiastic amateur photographer just enjoying the great out doors trying to seek out those more remote locations.



I love to get out in the natural environment & soak up natures beauty in all it’s forms. I consider myself lucky living in Cumbria having the Yorkshire Dales & the English Lake District within easy reach of my doorstep.

I am a ‘’dedicated amateur’’ photographer based in northeastern Greece. In 2008 I had to buy for my main profession a digital camera and a macro lense. This is how I got into photography…



Having been and still remaining an amateur photographer in this field gives me the luxury to set aside its commercial use. It allows me to take risks, to have no fear of failure and consider my relation to photography and nature.

I am a local photographer living and photography the local area where I live.

