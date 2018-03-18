Down by Shepody Bay

Martial Comeau Born in Shippagan, New Brunswick Canada, I began in photography in at around 19 years old in the late 70's. It was my main hobby for close to 10 years than a long brake caused by a return to study followed by other life obligations. Since around 2010, I have return back to it focusing mainly on landscape and nature photography. 500px.com





Those four images have been taken along the Petitcodiac River down to Cape Enrage in Southeast New Brunswick, Canada. Every day, the Petitcodiac river and its estuary, the Shepody Bay is transformed by the great tides of the Bay of Fundy. What you see in ''Illusion'' and ''Frozen River Bank'' is the frozen sediments carried in a huge amount by the tides.Because of this, those water bodys are profoundly transformed every day which make them a fasciniting subject to photograph.