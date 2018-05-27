Guy Dickinson

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Guy describes himself as an architect / wanderer. Now in its 7th year his tracing silence project continues to search for the quintessential manifestation of place.

The still point in the turning world ~ T. S. Eliot, Burnt Norton, 1935

Twitter doesn’t really do justice to Guy’s richly complex images, but that’s where I came across his work. For something that’s supposed to be about words I’ve been finding it a good source of inspiring art in all media – more so than some of the other platforms which only show you what you already like and interact with - unless it’s paid for ;-) But back to Guy.

Can you tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I grew up in Thirsk, North Yorkshire; a small market town nestled between the Dales and the Moors. The small woods and streams, within walking distance of our family home, were my playground; explored alone or with friends. We had a lot more freedom back then, flitting from the innocent to the dangerous. Those days of discovery, venturing further and further into the unknown, were no doubt where my appetite for the great outdoors originated.

Growing up in a small town can be suffocating. Triggered by my parent’s separation, I rebelled. Deracinated, I followed New Model Army up and down the country, hitching and living out of a kit bag; that experience definitely fuelled my interest in wayfaring. Yorkshire’s industrial heritage was collapsing everywhere and sources of income were drying up. It was a desperate situation, mass youth unemployment and a real sense of disenfranchisement. Paid fees and a maintenance grant provided me with the opportunity to move on through study.

I left Yorkshire at 18 for London where I obtained a First Class BA (Hons) Degree in Architecture at the University of Greenwich and a post-graduate Diploma at the Bartlett, UCL. My architectural education was fascinating. I don’t think I produced a single building, or what most would consider a building, in my 5 years of study. I will probably refer back to architecture a lot during this interview; it’s such an integral part of who I am, the way I see.