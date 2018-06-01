Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I was born and spent my early years in Scotland, being taken to all sorts of places in my parent's caravan. In those early years I must have seen a good proportion of the Western isles, the Trossachs etc

I am an Architect in Alexandria, Virginia and my passion is Black & White photography of all subjects from landscape to street photograph . I have had my work accepted in local exhibitions and I hope to continue to refine my photographic expression

I have been a book designer, art director and photographer for several decades. I primarily designed photography or illustrated books and have become intimately familiar with the work of many photographers, whose work has influenced my own photography in both conscious and unconscious ways.

Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice.

