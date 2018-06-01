Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Andy Gawthrope, Barry Dunn, Linda McKnight & Paul Hetzel

Responses
Andy Gawthrope

I was born and spent my early years in Scotland, being taken to all sorts of places in my parent's caravan. In those early years I must have seen a good proportion of the Western isles, the Trossachs etc

andygawthrope.photography



Barry Dunn

I am an Architect in Alexandria, Virginia and my passion is Black & White photography of all subjects from landscape to street photograph . I have had my work accepted in local exhibitions and I hope to continue to refine my photographic expression

barrydunnimages.com



Linda McKnight

I have been a book designer, art director and photographer for several decades. I primarily designed photography or illustrated books and have become intimately familiar with the work of many photographers, whose work has influenced my own photography in both conscious and unconscious ways.

lindamcknightphotography.com



Paul Hetzel

Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice.

03photography.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

Andy Gawthrope

Avebury in Snow

Andy Gawthrope landscape photography 4x4

Barry Dunn

Beware of the Woods

Barry Dunn landscape photography 1

Linda McKnight

Water in Motion

Linda McKnight landscape photography 1

Paul Hetzel

A Foggy Day

Paul Hetzel landscape photography 1

 



