on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Beware of the Woods

Barry Dunn

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Barry Dunn

I am an Architect in Alexandria, Virginia and my passion is Black & White photography of all subjects from landscape to street photograph . I have had my work accepted in local exhibitions and I hope to continue to refine my photographic expression

barrydunnimages.com



Barry Dunn landscape photography 1

I am fascinated by the idea of finding strange and frightening apparitions in the most benign of woodland objects & places

Barry Dunn landscape photography 2

Barry Dunn landscape photography 3

Barry Dunn landscape photography 4

Barry Dunn landscape photography 5



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL