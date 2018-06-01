159
Inside this issue
Subscribers Only
Join the conversation
Subcribe to comment rss feed
Beware of the Woods
Barry Dunn
Responses
By Barry Dunn | Posted
Barry Dunn
I am an Architect in Alexandria, Virginia and my passion is Black & White photography of all subjects from landscape to street photograph . I have had my work accepted in local exhibitions and I hope to continue to refine my photographic expression
I am fascinated by the idea of finding strange and frightening apparitions in the most benign of woodland objects & places