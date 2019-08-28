on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Intimate abstractions

Morris Gregory

I have been a keen photographer for over 30 years and enjoy taking a wide range of subjects including sport, wildlife, music gigs and of course landscapes. Lately, I have concentrated more on a semi-abstract approach to the landscape which has given me a great deal of pleasure.



While I still enjoy taking shots of grand vistas in dramatic lighting conditions my recent work has tended towards more intimate details of the landscape. I find this approach more personal and that it provides for better individual expression. These shots are taken in a number of locations including Glen Affric, Forest of Dean and Yorkshire arboretum but hopefully have a common feel about them. It is the relationship between the images that is more important to me than the particular location. I often use multiple exposures and ICM in my photography and unsurprisingly have been influenced by the work of Valda Bailey, Doug Chinnery, Sandra Bartocha and Nel Talen.



