Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Margaret Soraya I am a professional photographer living in Drumnadrochit. A passion for water, waves and remote places leads me to travel through the Scottish islands regularly in search of breathtaking beaches, waves and the stillness and peace that comes with it. I lead workshops to these places and sell my work through galleries, exhibitions and online. margaretsoraya.com



David Fearn Classicist and photographer now working almost exclusively with film (120, 5x4, 8x10). dwfnaturephoto.wordpress.com



Claire Coleman instagram.com



Sue Parkes Sue Parkes is an amateur landscape photographer. She is continually striving to improve and develop. instagram.com





Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.

Margaret Soraya

Island Seas

David Fearn

Acontius Project

Claire Coleman

Colourful Landscape

Sue Parkes

Scottish landscapes in black and white