End frame: Tree Vision by Sandra Bartocha

Peter has been interested in landscape photography for many years but this became a passion with the arrival of digital. After Peter retired from work, and with more time on his hands, he joined the local Photographic Society and also took a degree in Photography, which was definitely a ‘curate’s egg’ experience. He enjoys photographing in the UK and also further afield. Peter’s images can be seen at local art fairs and occasionally in national and international exhibitions. Peter is now Chairman of the Harpenden Photographic Society and also a Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society.

A Different Way of Seeing

It’s difficult choosing a single photograph to call my favourite. I struggled. It took me several days to decide, and even then, I changed my mind. Bruce Percy was certainly on the shortlist with his outstanding minimalist images, as was John Miskelly providing some excellent examples of long exposure seascapes, and also Lee Acaster, particularly his recent work showing really emotive atmospheric images. These three photographers are all quite different in style but do have one thing in common. Their work is, to my mind, an abstraction from reality, and this is a feature that I always find compelling.

My chosen image though is Tree Vision by Sandra Bartocha. I first saw this image a number of years ago when browsing, following links to see where they might lead. I can remember this image stopped me in my tracks. It is taken from a series produced by Sandra and is also an image that is evidently an abstraction from reality. I chose this image from my lengthy shortlist because it is the one single image that has had the most influence on my own photography.

When an image captures my attention and I study it in greater detail, I often find myself asking the same questions.